"AITA for refusing to help my brother and SIL while they're struggling by meal prepping a few meals a week for them and their kids?"

I (17m) have an older brother "James" (28m) who's married to "Erica" and has three kids with another on the way. Me and James don't have a relationship. I feel like he resents me for being born or like I stole our parents from him or something because he was always a huge jerk to me.

I'm talking putting stuff where I couldn't reach them when I was little, locking me in my room because he could and dropping me off at the neighbors house when he agreed to babysit and was getting paid for it me so our parents could go out. When James met Erica she was a jerk to me too. She made fun of the walk I talk because of my stutter and she ignored me unless our parents were there.