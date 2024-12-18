'AITA for refusing to help my coworker?' 'He took a dig at me for finishing work early.'

Early_Mix_9307 said:

NTA. I get where you are coming from. Years ago I worked for this company and every other week I was charged with closing down my section, on alternate weeks L did it instead.

One week someone asked me how I did the same job in half the time, that L did it but she was still there later than she should be. I replied it was simple... I asked people for their help closing the section down and she demanded it. Makes for an interesting dynamic.

