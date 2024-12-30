'AITA for refusing to help my coworker with her project?' 'She took credit for mine.'

I was pretty livid, but didn’t say anything during the meeting, trying to keep it professional. Afterward, I confronted her about it and she played it off like it was no big deal. She said she was just "too busy" and didn’t have time to work on her part, so she "used mine as a reference." I told her that it wasn’t a "reference"—it was my actual work, and she took credit for it.

Now she’s asking me to help her with her next part of the project, but I’m really upset and don’t feel like I should. I’ve worked hard, and I feel like she’s trying to take advantage of me.