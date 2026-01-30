"AITA for refusing to help my friend after they mocked my lifestyle?"

I (24F) have always been pretty frugal. I cook at home, rarely go out, don’t upgrade my phone often, and I’m very intentional about saving money. My friends joke about it, which I usually don’t mind, but one friend in particular, “Aman” (25M), takes it a bit far...

Aman constantly makes comments about me being “cheap,” “living like a college student,” or “missing out on life.” This has been going on for years. I’ve told him it bothers me, and he usually laughs it off and says he’s just joking...