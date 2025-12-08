'AITA for refusing to help my friend with her side hustle after she kept taking advantage of me?'

So I have a long-time friend Rosa 27F. We’re not related, not dating, not coworkers just friends who’ve known each other for years. Recently she started a small side hustle selling handmade skincare products.

I was genuinely proud of her. At first, she asked if I could help her with occasional tasks like taking photos of her products, carrying boxes to her car, or helping set up her table at local pop-up markets.

I said yes because we’re friends and it didn’t seem like a big deal at first. But then it became a pattern. Every weekend she’d need me for something:

– Can you come early and help me rearrange my display?