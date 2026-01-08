'AITA for refusing to help my GF financially after she quit her job?'

Since then, things have been tense. Some of our mutual friends say I’m being too harsh and that I should step up as her partner. Others say she was irresponsible for quitting without a plan and assuming I’d pick up the slack. I feel guilty, but I also feel like this isn’t fair to put on me without any conversation. So…AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

ParticularPath7791 said:

NTA. Everyone gets burnt out. You keep your job while figuring out your other options not quit before.

TopWelder9653 said:

NTA. Financial responsibility should be shared, not assumed after unilateral decisions.

Nanabanafofana said: