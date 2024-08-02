'AITA for refusing to help my husband out after he made a terrible financial decision?'

So I said "well, you had better call them people now because you're not taking my vehicle anymore." He just looked like a deer in headlights and didn't understand why I would no longer let him use my vehicle and I told him plain exactly what I told him last week.

I was done with this arrangement. He was supposed to get a ready vehicle so I could have my vehicle back. He says he understands but he can have this vehicle done in a month or less and that given the model and condition of the truck, he got it for a steal and where it's his dream truck, he couldnt walk away from it.