"AITA for refusing to help my parents care for my son who they adopted?"

I am an oops baby. My folks had me when they were in their early forties. I got pregnant when I was in university. I didn't want it. I wanted to not be pregnant, but my parents said they would cut off all aid to me if I did that. So I carried it to term. Then I wanted to put the child up for adoption. I was not on a good place.

My parents insisted on adopting him so he is legally my brother. I do not hate him, but he is a reminder of something terrible that happened to me. I now go back home as little as possible. Maybe two days a year. I have graduated and I have a life far away from my parents.