'AITA for refusing to help my parents financially? 'They secretly supported my perfect sibling.'

Here I was, working myself to exhaustion to stay afloat, while they funded my sibling’s every whim, fully knowing I was struggling. I told them I can’t help them financially, as it wouldn’t be fair to myself.

Now my sibling and some extended family are calling me heartless and ungrateful, saying that “family supports each other,” and that I’m letting my parents suffer over “old grudges.” AITA for refusing to bail out my parents after learning the truth about their financial favoritism? What type of person would you support in your POV?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

MushroomRadiant4647 said: