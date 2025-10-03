'AITA for refusing to host family dinners even though I have the biggest house?'

The thing is, I like my family, but I feel like I'm being treated like a service, not a person. They don't even ask anymore, they just announce: "We'll be at your place Saturday." When I said no last time, my brother accused me of turning my back on family and implied I only bought the house to flex.

Now I'm wondering if maybe I am being stingy. After all, I do have the space, and it's not like I don't enjoy having them over sometimes. But I just don't want it to be every single time.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

ImAnNPCsoWhat said: