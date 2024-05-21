Bride's infidelity accusation leads to venue loss and wedding cancellation. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to lend my friend my house for her wedding After she asked me for a paternity test, resulting in her having to cancel the wedding?"

Bubbly-Fail-4316

My friend Sandra and I have known each other for over 20 years (we are 30-32). Sandra is getting married to Andres, and I am married to Ian.

Some relevant information:

Andres and I originally come from the same country and even the same region. We share many characteristics. We both have very round faces, deep brown eyes, long straight black hair, etc. If you didn't know better, you might assume we are siblings.

I met Andres six years ago and introduced him to Sandra. He proposed two years ago. I own a beautiful property in my home country that I was ready to lend to Sandra and Andres for their wedding.