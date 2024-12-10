'AITA for refusing to house-sit for my friend after I found out they got a cat?' 'They forgot.'

Be careful with them, as even when they get back, they will be covered in your allergens and 100% be like: “Oh, c’mon, that’s just some hair! Don’t be dramatic!”

didthefabrictear said:

He didn’t "forget" to tell you – he told you last minute hoping you’d feel bad enough to not pull out. You were doing them a favor and instead of appreciating, they moved the goalposts with zero thought for you – and then had the balls to be pissy cause you won’t’ spend a week sneezing and itchy for the sake of their new cat. Man – I hate people like this. Selfish, self centered, arrogant users. NTA at all.