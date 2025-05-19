'AITA for refusing to go to my in-laws for Christmas and booking a flight to see my family instead?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to go to my in-laws for Christmas this year and booking a flight to see my family instead?"

Me (23F) and my husband (25M) agreed to an arrangement when we got married that we would take it in turns to spend Christmas with our family's i.e. one year with his family, the next with mine, then his again etc.

For context before I explain - his family are nice enough, but they are highly emotional and quite manipulative people (his mum and sister mainly) and can be quite overbearing (we have to go to his home every Sunday for lunch and spend the whole day there, if we miss it once it's the end of the world for him and them).