'AITA for refusing to let my future in-laws make a speech at my wedding after they tried to talk my fiancé out of marrying me?' + UPDATE

That story was really great, especially for me since I have had people who were backstabbers, I kind of knew it but tried to be nice, and got stabbed! Good on you for sticking to your guns. Like the little boy who farted in church, they get to sit in their own pew now.

Much happiness to you and your new hubby. Maybe someday (esp if grandkids are incoming) they will re-think their terrible behaviour and give a heartfelt apology for their untoward mean attitude toward you.