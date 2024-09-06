'AITA for refusing to interview my cousin for a position at my company?' 'Bless her bleeding heart.'

I (27M) finished my Bachelor's 6 years ago. Right after graduating I worked as a software engineer at a social media company for a year, got a job at a hedge fund and worked there for three years, got burned out, took a few months off, and founded a company around 1.5 years ago.
My little cousin Meera (22F), bless her bleeding heart, has always been my biggest supporter. When I was at that social media company, she'd frequently remind me that my employer is a cancer and I'm working to make the world worse.
When I was at the hedge fund she'd always remind me that I'm paid a boatload to contribute nothing to society. When I started my own company, she said that she hoped my hedge fund would take me back when the AI hype wave died off and my company went under.
Anyways, we're currently interviewing for a lead designer. I guess the new grad job market must be tough because earlier this week we found Meera's profile in our applicant portal. My uncle messaged me later letting me know that she had applied and it would be great if we could interview her.
I replied that I'm flattered by her application but unfortunately we're hiring for a lead with more experience. He said we could still hire her to work under the design lead. I said we're not looking to hire junior designers at the moment but we'll keep her in mind as we grow.
My uncle then sent a link to an article about my company's funding and said I certainly have budget to hire her. I got fed up and basically told him I won't hire someone who takes every chance to trash my career and who I can't trust to be respectful in the workplace. And also it's unprofessional that her father is messaging me on her behalf when she could be asking me herself.
He didn't message me after that but Meera sent me a snarky text saying she didn't realize I was so sensitive and she's sorry she offended me. The thing is, I don't think she's entirely wrong about social media companies/hedge funds, but still she hasn't said a single nice thing about my career or even my company and I don't think I can trust her. AITA for refusing to even consider Meera for a role at my company?
bladaster said:
NTA. It's generally not a brilliant idea to hire relatives anyway, unless you have a great and very trusted relationship with them, and you know they're going to be fantastic at their role.
amuse_julia said:
NTA. Hiring family can be tricky, and it sounds like you made your decision based on professional criteria rather than personal animosity. It's essential to trust and respect your employees, especially in a small or growing company.
If your cousin has consistently criticized your career choices, it's reasonable to question how she would fit into your company culture and respect its mission. Good on you for maintaining professional boundaries and making a tough call.
mm1palmer said:
NTA. I seems that she only applied at your company because she can't find anything else. And if hired she would undoubtedly keep looking and leave as soon as she found something else.
She doesn't meet your needs and she would leave at the drop of a hat. Unless you were desperate you shouldn't consider her. Also who applies at a company owned by their cousin and doesn't say anything? Has her father always done things for her that she should be doing herself?
No_Introduction1721 said:
NTA. Not only is she under-qualified, but she also hasn’t done anything to suggest she would be a good fit for the culture you’re trying to build. Why would you hire someone that has openly disparaged you and your company?
Smarterthanuthink867 said:
NTA. Don't ever hire someone because they're family. Hire the person best qualified for the position. Also, just because she is family doesn't mean you're obligated to create a position for her.
It was rude of your uncle to assume that because she's family you'll hire her. Not to mention the fact your cousin is being snarky with you. Imagine how she would be as your employee! Stick to your guns. You have to do what's best for your company.
fiestafan73 said:
NTA. Honestly it would be a no just for having daddy lobby on her behalf. That is completely unprofessional, to say nothing of her rude comments about the company she now wants to hire her.
Janisseho said:
NTA. You really don’t need the drama. Next thing you know she is demanding a rise. Taking the issues she’s got inside the company to her daddy, etc.