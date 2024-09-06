'AITA for refusing to interview my cousin for a position at my company?' 'Bless her bleeding heart.'

I replied that I'm flattered by her application but unfortunately we're hiring for a lead with more experience. He said we could still hire her to work under the design lead. I said we're not looking to hire junior designers at the moment but we'll keep her in mind as we grow.

My uncle then sent a link to an article about my company's funding and said I certainly have budget to hire her. I got fed up and basically told him I won't hire someone who takes every chance to trash my career and who I can't trust to be respectful in the workplace. And also it's unprofessional that her father is messaging me on her behalf when she could be asking me herself.