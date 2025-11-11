"AITA for refusing to be involved in my sister’s wedding traditions?"

My sister (28F) recently got engaged, and I’m genuinely happy for her. Even though we’ve grown apart and rarely see eye to eye, I still went to her engagement celebration because I knew how much it meant to her to have family support.

However, I (27M) have been engaged now for almost 2 years, and my family, especially my dad, has completely refused to support me. In our tradition, after the proposal, the groom’s family is expected to formally meet with the bride’s family as an “introduction” that officially declares the intention of joining the two families.

After my proposal I was eager to organize this introduction, letting my fiancé’s family prepare to host my family but my dad flat-out refused to attend. He said he "did not want to be involved."