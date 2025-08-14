'AITA for refusing to join the same phone plan as my fiancé?' 'I need to see HARD NUMBERS.'

I’ve tried sitting her down several times in the past to discuss our finances and set a budget because she was falling short on a lot of her expenses. She refused each time. I need to see hard numbers on paper like her income, debts, expenses, etc for me to consider being on her phone plan I told her.

I pay all of the mortgage and utilities on my house that she lives in with me so I feel I’m am helping her out tremendously in that way. I also help her out by doing car repairs myself on her vehicle and have saved her thousands by now. I’ll bail her out of situations here and there. I am very hesitant to take on any more extra expenses at this point. AITA?