"AITA for refusing to keep feeding my best friend’s kids every week?"

I 26F have best friend 27F since high school. She has two kids 5 and 3. I love them, and before this all blew up, I genuinely enjoyed spending time with them. Over the past year, Lilly has been relying on me more and more for quick favors that slowly turned into full childcare.

At first it was "can you watch them for an hour while I run to the store?" Then it became "can they just stay with you until dinner? I’m exhausted." And recently it is "I’ll drop them off before work. You’re home anyway." For context I work from home. I don’t have kids. I’m not their emergency contact.