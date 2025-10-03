'AITA for refusing to keep helping my 87-year-old neighbor?'

I (42M) live next door to “Bill” (87M). He’s been my neighbor for about 15 years, and for the past two I’ve been helping him out a lot: groceries, rides to appointments, fixing small things around his house.
Here’s the problem: Bill has started treating me like his personal caretaker. He calls at random hours for stuff that isn’t urgent (like moving his couch or resetting his router). Last month, he called me during my work meeting because he “couldn’t figure out his thermostat.” I told him I can’t always drop everything, and he blew up, saying younger people owe the elderly their time.
Now here’s where the drama escalates: My mom (70F) says I should keep helping because “someday you’ll be old and hope someone helps you.” My sister (39F) told me I was cruel for setting boundaries. My brother (44M) says Bill is manipulative and I need to stop.
My wife (40F) is furious because I keep missing dinners and family time to deal with Bill. My cousin (36M) actually sided with Bill (!!) and told me I was “selfish” because I don’t have kids at home anymore, so I have “more free time.” I don't am literally a nurse in their 40s.
My friend (41M) says I should call social services or a senior support group instead of trying to do it all. So now it’s me against half my family + Bill. Mom and my sister think I’m abandoning an old man who “has no one else.” My wife and brother are on my side that Bill is taking advantage. Cousin keeps guilt-tripping me.
I feel like I’m stuck if I keep helping, I’m drained and my marriage suffers. If I stop, I’m the “cold neighbor who turned his back on an old man. So, AITA for refusing to keep being my 87M neighbor’s on-call helper, even though my family is pressuring me to cave in.
busyshrew said:
Stop trying to please everyone. And every time Bill calls, tell him that X family member is more than happy to help out, and give him their number(s). And yes, prioritize your wife. Don't let Bill drive you to divorce just so he can cannibalize all your time. For god's sake.
jbarneswilson said:
NTA your mom and sister are free to be at your neighbor’s beck and call since they are so very concerned about him!
friendlily said:
NTA. If they feel so strongly, they should all give Bill their phone numbers so he has a phone tree for help and they can drop everything for him. Your obligation is to your family (wife and kids) and work. It's nice if when you're already going to the grocery store, you go for him too.
Or you set a day and time that you can help him (30 minutes per week for example). But you're not obligated to do this. Also, why does your extended family know enough to give you their opinions? Maybe keep stuff to yourself if they're so judgmental.
KatzAKat said:
NTA. Your time is important. Why are you discussing any of this with anyone other than your wife? Your relatives don't need to know that much about the details of your life. And good grief! You don't need to obey your parents anymore.
AvocadoJazzlike3670 said:
NTA you aren’t abandoning the guy because he isn’t your responsibility. You owe him nothing. You e been kind and now his expectations are unreasonable. You need to tell him you can help but he needs to find other support. Your family can go everyone he calls if they want to be so judgmental. Seriously text them all every time he asks for help. Maybe then they’ll understand the demands put upon you.
Naughty_Soup said:
NTA. If you are keen on keeping helping, do it on your terms; create and communicate your schedule. Say you will check on him on X days and/or at X time of the day. If he calls outside of that time, don’t pick up even if you can. Call back at the time you said you would be available. Tell him that, if it’s an emergency, he can call your mom and your cousin, otherwise you will call/visit him at the times you said.
And if he starts going off at you because you didn’t pick up earlier, just say “I don’t have much time, but I want to check in on you. […] ok, if you have the time to be angry instead of talking or telling what you need, looking like you don’t need anything. Glad you’re ok. Gotta go now. Talk you at x, bye." He keeps calling and demanding more because you keep picking up and dropping by. Stop and with time he will learn.