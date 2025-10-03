'AITA for refusing to keep helping my 87-year-old neighbor?'

Naughty_Soup said:

NTA. If you are keen on keeping helping, do it on your terms; create and communicate your schedule. Say you will check on him on X days and/or at X time of the day. If he calls outside of that time, don’t pick up even if you can. Call back at the time you said you would be available. Tell him that, if it’s an emergency, he can call your mom and your cousin, otherwise you will call/visit him at the times you said.

And if he starts going off at you because you didn’t pick up earlier, just say “I don’t have much time, but I want to check in on you. […] ok, if you have the time to be angry instead of talking or telling what you need, looking like you don’t need anything. Glad you’re ok. Gotta go now. Talk you at x, bye." He keeps calling and demanding more because you keep picking up and dropping by. Stop and with time he will learn.