'AITA for refusing to lend my best friend money?' 'She mocked me for being frugal.'

I’ve always been pretty careful with my money. I save where I can, avoid unnecessary purchases, and generally live below my means. My best friend, on the other hand, is the complete opposite.
She spends on everything—expensive clothes, luxury vacations, eating out almost every day. I don’t judge her for it, but she often makes fun of me for being “cheap” or “boring” because I don’t splurge on the same things she does.
A few weeks ago, she went on another shopping spree and posted all about it on social media, tagging me with captions like, “Meanwhile, Miss Budget is probably at home counting her pennies.” I just laughed it off like I usually do, but it did sting a little.
Now, she’s in a bind and asked me to lend her a pretty significant amount of money to cover her rent and bills. She said she’s between paychecks and won’t be able to manage without some help. I refused, explaining that I’ve worked hard to save my money and don’t feel comfortable lending such a large amount when she has a habit of spending recklessly.
She got really upset, saying I’m not a true friend and that I’m hoarding my money while she’s struggling. But I feel like I’ve been responsible with my finances for situations like this, and it’s unfair for her to expect me to bail her out. AITA?
peacefullyconfused said:
NTA. She's irresponsible and reckless and feels entitled to have your money and help when she's in need but bad mouths you when she's in a good spot. Keep a distance from such friends.. and if possible detach from such friendships. They won't align with your mindset and lifestyle and be a cause of further rifts.
Hi_Im_Dadbot said:
NTA. She would appear to be in the find out phase of fuck around and find out. If she doesn’t respect your fiscal practices, she can’t benefit from your fiscal practices.
Silly_Goose_1234 said:
Absolutely NTA, and that person is not your friend.
dwi said:
NTA. Send her a copy of the Ant and the Grasshopper.
Charming_Sandra said:
NTA. You are not obligated to financially support your friend's lifestyle choices, especially when she mocks your own choices. You have a right to manage your money as you see fit.
amyloulie said:
NTA. Looks like she needs to learn her lesson the hard way! It’s not your place to bail her out, particularly if she has been rude about your saving in the past. It’s time she learned to try out your way of handling money!