'AITA for refusing to lend my best friend money?' 'She mocked me for being frugal.'

"AITA for refusing to lend my best friend money after she mocked me for being frugal?"

I’ve always been pretty careful with my money. I save where I can, avoid unnecessary purchases, and generally live below my means. My best friend, on the other hand, is the complete opposite.

She spends on everything—expensive clothes, luxury vacations, eating out almost every day. I don’t judge her for it, but she often makes fun of me for being “cheap” or “boring” because I don’t splurge on the same things she does.

A few weeks ago, she went on another shopping spree and posted all about it on social media, tagging me with captions like, “Meanwhile, Miss Budget is probably at home counting her pennies.” I just laughed it off like I usually do, but it did sting a little.