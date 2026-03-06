'AITA for refusing to lend my coworker my high-end noise canceling headphones?'

captains_log_2021 wrote:

We work in an open office type setting. Sometimes we are in calls. Work provided headsets to use. They are not noise-cancelling, so sometimes difficult to hear, but the speaker bit is very good and clients can hear clearly. Sometimes someone forgets theirs and asks another who isn’t using theirs to borrow it. I haven’t heard anyone decline yet, unless they were using or going to use them.

However, I’ve never seen anyone ask for another’s personal headphones. If someone asked for my personal headphones, if it was my friend I might do for only a short while, since I brought them for exactly the reason as your colleague—office noise gets distracting. No one has asked me, though. Also, I hardly have prolonged times where I don’t use them (I’m often on calls). If it’s your coworker who helps you a lot, they might have had different expectations from you. It would have been worthwhile to spend a bit of time to explain your reasoning regarding hygiene, etc. Hope you two don’t lose a good work relationship over this.