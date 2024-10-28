'AITA for refusing to lend my sister my wedding dress?' 'She eloped without inviting me.'

"AITA for refusing to lend my sister my wedding dress because she eloped without inviting me?"

I (28F) got married three years ago, and my wedding dress is something I hold very dear. It was custom-made, and I spent a lot of time and money making sure it was perfect for me. It’s been sitting in my closet ever since, and I plan on keeping it as a keepsake for sentimental reasons.

My sister, Emily (25F), recently announced that she’s having a formal wedding ceremony after eloping with her husband a year ago. The thing is, when she eloped, she didn’t tell anyone in the family—not even me.

I only found out afterward through a social media post. It hurt that she hadn’t invited me or even told me about such a big event in her life. She claimed it was a last-minute decision and didn’t want to make a fuss.