'AITA for refusing to let my dad walk me down the aisle at my wedding?' 'I’ve spent years in therapy.'

Because of this, I’ve decided that I want my mom to walk me down the aisle. She has been my unwavering support, especially when my dad’s alcoholism caused our family so much turmoil.

My mom made countless sacrifices to provide stability and support, attending every important event and ensuring I had opportunities despite the chaos at home. Her consistent love and dedication have been the foundation of my life, and honoring her in this way feels deeply right and fitting.

However, Alex’s parents are very traditional and religious, and they’ve offered to pay for a significant portion of our wedding. When they learned I didn’t want my dad to walk me down the aisle, they were shocked and didn’t understand my decision.