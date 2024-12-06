'AITA for refusing to let my daughter-in-law take my late husband’s wedding ring?' UPDATED 2X

WHAT I HAVE SO FAR: The ring. Jenna’s obsessed. Said she “dreamed” my son should have it, but it feels more like she wants it for herself. Why?

The box. Found hidden in her closet:

Husband’s fishing hat.

Compass he always carried.



Photo of Jenna at the lighthouse—she’s late teens/early 20s.

Lighthouse. Husband loved it—camped there as a boy, took us as a family. Could Jenna or her mom have crossed paths with him there?



Her childhood. Lived w/ mom till 5, then foster care. Doesn’t talk about her mom—connection to my husband?

Her behavior. Pale, tired lately—stress? Health? Something else?



My son? Does he know something? Is he being controlled?

Son and Jenna’s relationship: They got together a few years after my husband passed. They’ve been married about four years now. Did Jenna know my husband?