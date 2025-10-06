"AITA for refusing to let my fiancé’s best friend move in with us?"

My husband's best friend just broke up with his long-term girlfriend and needs a place to stay. My sweet husband immediately offered our place, without asking me first. He said Chris could crash in our guest room “just for a few months until he gets back on his feet. I was quite taken aback I mean the dude is just having an emotional breakdown why house him for few months.

I like Chris fine, but he’s uhhh…messy. He leaves dishes everywhere, never cleans up, and when we’ve hung out in the past he’s always borrowing stuff without asking , like the dude just takes things like he owns them. I know if he moves in, I’ll end up being the one dealing with the mess because my husband is more laid back.