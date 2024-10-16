'AITA for refusing to let my friend and her kids stay with me?' 'She got evicted.'

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Trevena_Ice said:

Absolutely NTA. You don't have the space. And you have responsiblities - to keep yourself afloat. A person thinking that you don't have any 'real responsibilities' only because you don't have children, doesn't sound like someone who respects you as a person, but sees you as a free help to keep around.

You offered her options. And after she hasn't paid rent in months (!), she should go down from her high horse and be happy about any help she can get. Sorry that it had end like that, but I think it is better to loose such a 'friendship' then to have to help them all over for not even respect in return.

CuriousTiktaalik said: