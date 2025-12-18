'AITA for refusing to let my MIL stay with us after she became unhoused?'

She also contacted my father directly to accuse him of emotionally harming my daughter. Because of this behavior, my husband decided not to allow her to see our son until Christmas that year.

A consistent issue throughout all of this is that she never takes accountability. She believes everyone is out to get her and that every conflict is someone else’s fault. She regularly portrays herself as the victim and refuses to acknowledge how her behavior affects others.

She also struggles with drinking, which has contributed to many of these situations and the breakdown of her relationships. Over time, she has pushed away most of the people in her life. We have tried over the years to get her help with her dependence, but have come to realize that they need to want the help in the first place.