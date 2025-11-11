'AITA for refusing to let my mom move in with me after she kicked me out years ago?'

When I (21M) was 18, my mom kicked me out after an argument about my partner. I had nowhere to go and ended up couch-hopping for months before I got on my feet. Fast forward to now, I have my own apartment, a decent job, and a pretty stable life.
Last week my mom called saying she lost her house due to unpaid rent and asked if she could “stay with me for a few weeks.” I honestly froze. It brought back every memory of her slamming the door on me when I begged to stay back then.
I told her I’m sorry, but I don’t feel comfortable living together after what happened. I offered to help her find a short-term rental or even cover a few nights at a motel. She blew up, said I was “holding a grudge” and “acting like a stranger to my own mother.”
Now my relatives are messaging me saying “family is family,” but I feel like she only sees me as an option now that she’s desperate. So…AITA for refusing to let her stay with me?
Rohini_rambles said:
Tell the next one who says "family is family" that you will bring over your mom to their house later that same day. NTA.
Odd_Tea4945 said:
NTA. If “family is family,” why did she kicked you out when you had nowhere to go??? You're allowed to hold the grudge you want after you begged her to let you stay and she decided to slam the door on you.
Just a STRANGER would have done that to you, so now she's facing the consequences of her own actions. I think those relatives are the ones that have to offer her a place to stay. After all, aren't they "family?"
WonderfulLettuce5579 said:
NTA. Re-read the part where you wrote "...relatives are telling you family is family". Seems like those relatives are the answer. They are, after all, FAMILY.
nimrodelian said:
NTA. You were not family 3 years ago why now? And she is their family too. I think holding grudge over getting kicked out is fair.
notsoreligiousnow said:
Tell the family that they can easily volunteer a spare room for a few months so she has a place to stay. NTA.
Squirrels-love-me said:
NTA-and tell the family that’s annoyed they could let her stay with them.