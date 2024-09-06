'AITA for refusing to let my mother-in-law see my son?' 'She keeps trying to interfere in my marriage.'

After that, I decided I’ve had enough. I told my husband that MIL isn’t allowed to come over or see our son until she learns to respect me as his mother and his wife.

My husband is on my side, but now MIL is telling everyone I’m keeping her away from her grandchild out of spite, and some of my husband’s extended family have reached out to say I’m being unfair. AITA for setting this boundary with my mother-in-law, or am I overreacting?

Icy-Mathematician373 said:

NTA!! This is wild behavior from the MIL. Her son needs to start the conversation of boundaries with you, the family, and him if he feels it and stand his ground. Its hard, but ultimately if she is going to listen to anyone it’s her son. She is so far out of line with the comments to you and especially your son. You are in the right on this by a mile. If she can respect boundaries, she can come back around.