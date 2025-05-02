'AITA for refusing to let my dad walk me down the aisle after what he did at my graduation?'

He gets what he deserves. Walking down the aisle means handing you over to your husband's family after taking care of you. Your mom deserves the honor of doing that not your dad.

Character-Tennis-41 wrote:

NTA. I have a niece who did this same thing for the same reason. He threw a tantrum and came "just in case she changed her mind". He stormed out when she didn't.

Don't worry about what anyone else thinks. It's none of their business.