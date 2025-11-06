'AITA for refusing to let my mom move in with me even though she has nowhere else to go?'

The timeline isn't going to work. Her reaction to that conversation after 4 months of freeloading is proof enough of that. It's time for her to go. She might be your mother but she's not supposed to be your problem.

Odd_Tea9456 wrote:

Your mom has "nowhere to go" because she hasn't looked for where to go in 4 months. I think she's quite comfortable at your place, she's making it hers and she's very comfortable not paying for a thing. And she's guilt tripping you.

If you want my honest opinion, this will go bad for you. She might even say that you're the one that needs to find another place, because she made your home hers. If I was in your shoes, I'd give her a deadline. She's going to guilt trip you over and over and you can answer her is not healthy for anyone that you two live together, that she needs her own space to do whatever she likes and you also need your space.