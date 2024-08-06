'AITA for refusing to let my son and his pregnant girlfriend move back in with me?' 'I'm abandoning them.'

"AITA for refusing to let my son and his pregnant girlfriend move back in with me?"

My son, we’ll call him jake, 23, has always been an independent and hardworking guy. After graduating college, he moved out, got a decent job, and seemed to be doing well for himself.

A few months ago, he introduced me to his new girlfriend, we’ll call her Emily. She seemed nice enough at first, but over time, I started noticing some red flags. She quit her job shortly after they started dating, claiming she wanted to find something better, but hasn't made much of an effort to look.

She also has a bit of a spending problem, always wanting to go out to expensive restaurants and buy new clothes, despite not having a steady income. Recently, Jake came to me with some news. Emily is pregnant, and they want to move back in with me to save money.