'AITA for refusing to let my parents meet my children?' 'They didn't want me to marry my wife.'

Taylor Brown
Aug 8, 2025 | 12:39 P.M. ET

"AITA for refusing to let my parents meet my children because they didn't want me to marry my deaf wife?"

I am 29 m. My parents didn't see that my wife 28 has a big heart and has a awesome personality or how beautiful she is. All they saw was that she was deaf. I asked them how ignorant can they be? They argued that she will pass her disability onto any children we have.

Long story short, they said they won't accept her into the family. I said then you aren't accepted into ours and any children we have they aren't going to know about them. Jessie cried when I reluctantly had to tell her why they weren't attending our wedding. I hated them more for that. Only my sister 29 came and she the only one I speak to but I haven't spoken or seen my parents since.

We now have twins. A boy and girl. They are both hearing. My sister came to visit and said our parents found out about them and asked her to ask me and Jessie if they can meet them. I immediately shut that down. Told my sister to remind them they rejected Jessie first and they can f off. My sister later texted and said they both want to apologize. I said it to late.

I told Jessie about the request she said maybe we can reconsider and take it slow. My friend said it can be the healing and closure I need. I don't know if I want it. I don't know if they are wanting to see my children because they found out they are hearing. I don't know if I'm being selfish and only thinking about how I feel. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

They can come when they have learned sign language.

NTA If your kids were deaf, they wouldn’t want to meet them.

NTA. They don’t deserve to be in your life. They only showed any interest when they found out your kids aren’t deaf. Would they have bothered if they were?

NTA. You stood up for your partner after some really disgusting behaviour from your parents.

NTA. They still aren't interested in a relationship with your wife, just the hearing grandchildren. The twins can hear but what if you have another child who is deaf? Will your parents treat that child equally?

It is too much of a risk that your parents will hurt your wife again and thereby your children. If they had reached out before their hearing grandchildren were born, their apologies may have seemed genuine but they missed that window of reconciliation.

NTA. They don’t want to apologize because they think they were wrong. They want to “apologize” because you have something they want.

