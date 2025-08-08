'AITA for refusing to let my parents meet my children?' 'They didn't want me to marry my wife.'

"AITA for refusing to let my parents meet my children because they didn't want me to marry my deaf wife?"

I am 29 m. My parents didn't see that my wife 28 has a big heart and has a awesome personality or how beautiful she is. All they saw was that she was deaf. I asked them how ignorant can they be? They argued that she will pass her disability onto any children we have.

Long story short, they said they won't accept her into the family. I said then you aren't accepted into ours and any children we have they aren't going to know about them. Jessie cried when I reluctantly had to tell her why they weren't attending our wedding. I hated them more for that. Only my sister 29 came and she the only one I speak to but I haven't spoken or seen my parents since.