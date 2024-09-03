'AITA for refusing to let my parents move in?' 'They gave my sister my childhood home.'

"AITA for refusing to let my parents move in after they gave my sister (F23) my childhood home?"

I’m a 23-year-old woman who moved out of my parents' house two years ago when I got my first job in a new city. My childhood home holds a lot of memories for me, and while I was excited to start my own life, I always assumed that one day, I’d either inherit the house or at least have a say in what happens to it. My younger sister, Rachel (F21), is still in college and has been living at home while studying.

A few months ago, my parents told me they were planning to downsize and move into a smaller apartment closer to the city. I was surprised but understood their reasoning. However, they then dropped a bombshell: they were giving the house to Rachel.