'AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend basically move in without paying rent?'

Guests need to be kept at a minimum. When I had roommates, we had an agreement of 2 nights a week max or they had to pay rent in an equal share to everyone else, and it had to be approved beforehand by all roommates unanimously.

Also, if someone had a problem with the vote for their boyfriend, they had to be the one to move out. It worked for 3 years. My boyfriend wanted to move in and my roommates all agreed except me. I broke up with him (lol).

paevatar wrote:

Check your lease agreement. Does your lease allow more than 2 people? Is there a limit on the amount of time guests can stay? If not, call the landlord and let them take care of it.