'AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend basically move in without paying rent?'

Crazy things are happening they say, but maybe this might not be really crazy. I share an apartment with my roommate. We’ve been friends for a few years now and decided to live together last year to save money. Everything was fine at first, we laugh and have fun like newly Weds.
Calm down don't think any bad thing (laughs..)but over the past few months, her boyfriend has been over constantly. Like…he’s here more than she is. He doesn’t just stay the night once or twice a week. He leaves clothes here, showers here, eats food from the fridge (that I bought), and even uses my stuff sometimes.
When I get home from work, half the time he is comfortably relaxed on the couch watching TV. I couldn't take it anymore so I brought it up to my roommate, and I tried to be calm about it. I said , “Babe, I’ve noticed your guy is basically here all the time. I’m not comfortable with that, especially since he’s not contributing to rent or utilities.”
My roomie got defensive and said, “Well, he’s my boyfriend, and it shouldn’t matter if he’s around a lot.” Wow so it's me that don't have a boyfriend right? I told her it does matter because I'm not comfortable again and since she's mostly not at home due to the nature of her work, I'm at the losing end, all bills are on me.
I even offered a compromise: either he starts pitching in for rent/utilities, or he needs to limit how much time he spends here. I thought that was pretty fair right? But no she blew up and accused me of being controlling and “jealous.” Which is far from it, because I literally just want a fair living arrangement.
Now she’s barely speaking to me. But to me, it is a big deal, because not one person plus her boyfriend. My boyfriend doesn't inconvenient her, so her's shouldn't.
Please people, AITA?
catladyclub wrote:
Get a fake girlfriend, give her a key and let her be there when you are not there. Make sure she is super hot and there with roommates BF is there alone. Let her be there alllll of the time, more than her BF. Have her wear skimpy clothes. Let's see how she likes it!
Negative_Match3082 wrote:
You didn’t sign up to subsidize her boyfriend. If he’s basically living there, he should be paying rent and utilities otherwise, he needs to limit his time. Your boundary is fair, and her calling you “jealous” is just deflection.
Mission-Selflove-2024 wrote:
You are going to have to move out. I would say end the friendship, but the friendship is over. Now she has turned into your roommate who is taking advantage and messing with your money. Accept the change and move accordingly. If you get a roommate again, this needs to be worked out before you move in and included in a roommate agreement and/or lease.
Guests need to be kept at a minimum. When I had roommates, we had an agreement of 2 nights a week max or they had to pay rent in an equal share to everyone else, and it had to be approved beforehand by all roommates unanimously.
Also, if someone had a problem with the vote for their boyfriend, they had to be the one to move out. It worked for 3 years. My boyfriend wanted to move in and my roommates all agreed except me. I broke up with him (lol).
paevatar wrote:
Check your lease agreement. Does your lease allow more than 2 people? Is there a limit on the amount of time guests can stay? If not, call the landlord and let them take care of it.
Another option is to find a new place and move out as soon as the lease expires. Or find a way to break the lease early. Also, lock up your food in your bedroom and buy a compact refrigerator. Let your roommate figure out how to feed him.
Available_escape9186 wrote:
Contact the landlord about a new tenant. Ask to either be removed from the lease and move elsewhere or that the landlord speaks to roommate about moving in someone not on the lease. Other than that contribute only 1/3 to the bills and call the police for an intruder if he’s there and she’s not.
starbunbunny wrote:
You’re literally asking for basic roommate boundaries. If he’s living there half the time, eating your food, using your stuff, he should either pitch in or chill at his place.
ConfectionExtra7869 wrote:
NTA. The agreement was the two of you would live there and split accordingly. It's one thing to hang out when she's there a couple days/nights, but he's basically moved in. You might need to consider one of you moving out if she's going to be defensive.
Talk to her boyfriend and let him know you have an issue with him constantly being there and why you are now taking the issue directly to him. In the meantime, make it uncomfortable for him to be there by locking your stuff up, food lock box in the fridge, etc. Have your boyfriend over more, so there's less room and privacy for the roommate's boyfriend.
Odd_Tea4945 wrote:
NTA. Her boyfriend has nothing to do at your place when your roommate is not there, period.
What you are asking is FAIR. What she demands is not fair.