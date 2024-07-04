Hi I (30F) recently got married to the love of my life, and it was a beautiful day. However, there's some drama involving my sister (28F) that I need your perspective on.
A bit of background: My sister has always been the more "demanding" one in our family. She loves the spotlight and isn't shy about asking for what she wants, often at others' expense. Despite this, we’ve had a decent relationship until now.
Here’s what happened: My wedding was a few weeks ago at a gorgeous venue we saved up for over two years. Everything was perfect, and we put a lot of effort into making sure it was a day to remember.
During the reception, my sister approached me and asked if she and her fiancé could take some engagement photos at the venue. I was a bit taken aback because it was my wedding day, and they hadn't mentioned this plan beforehand.
She had even brought a change of clothes for the shoot. I told her I wasn't comfortable with it as it was our special day and we had hired a photographer specifically for our wedding.
She got visibly upset and said I was being selfish and that it wouldn't take long. I stood my ground and said no, suggesting she find another time and place for her engagement photos. She stormed off, and later my mom told me I should have just let her do it to keep the peace.
Now my sister isn't speaking to me, and my mom keeps saying I should apologize to make things right. I feel conflicted because I believe my wedding day should have been about me and my husband, not an opportunity for my sister to hijack the spotlight.
So, AITA for refusing to let my sister use my wedding as a free venue for her engagement photos?
Celestina_Girlie said:
My mom does the same thing! Always wants us to keep the peace between siblings! Sounds like your sister is RUDE! Mine is too. That was YOUR wedding day! Not hers. She is very selfish! NTA
RevolutionaryCow7961 said:
NTA. Tell sis and mom to stick it. You didn’t spend all that time and money so she could have your venue and photographer. Tell mom if she wants the peace kept she should talk to her younger daughter not you.
Apprehensive_War9612 said:
NTA and ask your mom why your wedding day wasn’t important enough to her that she needed to make it about your sisters engagement. The photographer isn’t there for your sisters.
emily_novakova09 said:
NTA. Your wedding is a one-time moment meant for you and your spouse, not a photo shoot opportunity for someone else's engagement. Planning a wardrobe change and expecting to commandeer your paid photographer? That's beyond presumptuous.
Tell your sister to plan her own day and let you enjoy yours without any sideshow distractions. Your mom should understand that boundaries on your special day are not up for negotiation. Stick to your guns, and treasure your wedding memories without any regrets.
Janine_18 said:
NTA. Not everything in this world happens the way you want. If she really needs photos, then let her find a photographer specifically for this. Don't let her ask you to take photos at your wedding.
Difficult_Process_88 said:
NTA Your sister owes you an apology for being such an arrogant, self centered thunder twonk.