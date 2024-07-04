'AITA for refusing to let my sister use my wedding as a free venue for her engagement photos?'

She had even brought a change of clothes for the shoot. I told her I wasn't comfortable with it as it was our special day and we had hired a photographer specifically for our wedding.

She got visibly upset and said I was being selfish and that it wouldn't take long. I stood my ground and said no, suggesting she find another time and place for her engagement photos. She stormed off, and later my mom told me I should have just let her do it to keep the peace.

Now my sister isn't speaking to me, and my mom keeps saying I should apologize to make things right. I feel conflicted because I believe my wedding day should have been about me and my husband, not an opportunity for my sister to hijack the spotlight.