'AITA for refusing to let my sister’s kids attend my wedding?' 'They destroyed my house.'

"AITA for refusing to let my sister’s kids attend my wedding after they destroyed my house?"

I’m (24, F) getting married to my fiancé (28, M) in a few months, and I’m in the middle of planning everything. I love my sister, Emily (30, F), and we’ve always been close despite our differences. She has three kids (ages 5, 7, and 10), and while I love them, I don’t see them often.

The problem is that the last time they visited my house, they left behind a trail of chaos that’s made me question whether I want them at my wedding. A few months ago, Emily and her kids came to visit for the weekend. I was excited to spend time with them, but as soon as they walked in, things went sideways.