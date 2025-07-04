'AITA for refusing to lock my cats up?' 'I can't STAND my bestie's boyfriend.'

Look, she’s my best friend but I can’t stand her boyfriend. No one can. All he does is make rude, snarky comments and complains about everything everywhere he goes. Nothing is ever good enough. Or nothing is ever as good as his stuff.
I decided to have a small cookout at my house. He has made comments about its location and quality many times before. Nonetheless, we’re planning to have good food, drinks, and a whole lot of other stuff to spend some time with our friends and relax a little, and they’re both invited.
My bestie is worried about her boyfriend’s cat allergies. I have two cats. Both hide when people are over. She asked me to lock them in the room for the day to not upset his allergies. He has been to my house twice now and has never complained about my cats.
I simply told her no. After she persisted, I reminded her he’s been around them, and their fur, which lingers around at all times in the past. I asked what he did then to manage it. She said take Benadryl. I recommend he take it again before/after his visit. She persisted. So I said I’m not locking my cats in a room for the day. And so far that’s been that.
I’m not sure if my dislike of her boyfriend is clouding my judgement. But I also think of how panicked and uncomfortable my cats will be, and it seems unreasonable to request that from me. Also, their discomfort really doesn’t seem worth his company. I don’t know…AITA?
Icy-Cherry-8143 said:
NTA being allergic to cats myself I either "take a pill" or "take the risk" or if I don't really like the person anyways use my allergy as an excuse to bail out...but never would I expect them to lock up their cats.
As a dog owner whose mom is allergic to dogs, as we are countries apart when we visit said country we go to other accommodation bc we cannot expect to house us and the dog as her being in dogs vicinity for a few hours is ok, but dog hairs would remain invested in her carpets for ever.
Black_Rosettes said:
NTA. You're having a cookout, tell him to stay outside.
ariesrising03 said:
NTA. I wouldn’t lock my cats up for someone I like, let alone someone I can’t stand. Tell him to take a Claritin. He’ll survive.
ArmTrue4439 said:
NTA the fur will linger unless you were hypothetically deep cleaning the house anyway so locking them up wouldn’t even help.
mu5tbetheone said:
NTA. Unless I've misunderstood, a BBQ/cookout is typically outside, so why do your cats need to be locked away inside when he won't be inside your house most of the time? Not to mention, he's been fine with the other two visits.
Next_Level_Bh said:
NTA - the house is literally where your cats live 24/7; it's their house, too!
SapientSlut said:
NTA. My ex was so allergic that it was one level below anaphylactic. They took allergy meds when they came to a cat owner’s house.
chik_w_cats said:
NTA but watch out for him to accidentally let them out or be mean to them.