'AITA for refusing to lock my cats up?' 'I can't STAND my bestie's boyfriend.'

I simply told her no. After she persisted, I reminded her he’s been around them, and their fur, which lingers around at all times in the past. I asked what he did then to manage it. She said take Benadryl. I recommend he take it again before/after his visit. She persisted. So I said I’m not locking my cats in a room for the day. And so far that’s been that.

I’m not sure if my dislike of her boyfriend is clouding my judgement. But I also think of how panicked and uncomfortable my cats will be, and it seems unreasonable to request that from me. Also, their discomfort really doesn’t seem worth his company. I don’t know…AITA?

