'AITA for refusing to make my anxious dog sleep in the living room?'

I (32M) have a 5-year-old rescue dog, Max. I got him three years ago with serious separation anxiety. Through a lot of patience, we've found a system that works. A key part of it is that he sleeps on his own bed on the floor in my bedroom. This seems to be the only way he feels secure through the night.
Four months ago, I started dating a woman (29F). She's been staying over more frequently, which is great, but it's causing friction over Max. She says him being in the room disturbs her sleep, even though he's quiet all night.
Last week, she proposed a "compromise." She wants me to start making Max sleep in the living room. I explained that when I first got him, I tried that, and he would howl and scratch at the door in distress for hours. It wasn't just annoying; it was genuine panic. Her solution is that we should just let him "cry it out" for a few weeks until he gets used to it.
I told her absolutely not. From my perspective, that would be cruel and would undo years of work building his trust and security, causing him significant distress for no reason other than our (or just her's) convenience. I said I'm not willing to do that to him.
Now she's upset, saying I'm being inflexible and that I'm prioritizing a dog over her comfort and our relationship. She says any normal dog should be able to sleep in another room and that I'm coddling him. AITA for refusing to even try her "cry it out" solution?
SirChaos77 said:
You ARE prioritizing your dog over her - and you should be: Your dog is your existing long-term relationship, he trusts you and depends on you. NTA.
wanderingstorm said:
NTA. She's decided to assert her "it's me or your dog" and is expecting the answer to be her. I can't speak for you but if a guy gave me a "it's me or your cat" ultimatum, he'd be out the door.
ChrisW828 said:
NTA. You took on a responsibility when you decided to stick it out and work on his anxiety. If for no other reason, you should see it through. I’m going to mangle this, but there’s some saying about people’s character being uncovered by how they treat the elderly and animals.
She lacks basic sympathy for a suffering animal. That will rear its ugly head on you someday. Are you hoping for marriage and children someday? Should a terrified child who comes to you for comfort be sent back to cry it out?
Niccon43 said:
NTA tell her if she doesn't like Max sleeping in your bedroom, she can sleep in the living room. After all he was there first.
Individual_Metal_983 said:
What another dog may be able to do is irrelevant. Max cannot. She is in your home. The dog was there first. NTA.
Mean_Armadillo_279 said:
You're incompatible. Move on. She needs her sleep. Your dog needs you.
Electrical-Sand-5613 said:
NTA. Suggest she can sleep in the living room if she wants since she has the problem.
MyKinksKarma said:
NTA. My almost 2 year old dog is a dealbreaker. He was here first, and he'll be here no matter how any other relationship goes. She doesn't get to just dictate how things run in you and your dog's home when she's literally a guest, and you haven't even been together that long.