"AITA for refusing to make my anxious dog sleep in the living room?"

I (32M) have a 5-year-old rescue dog, Max. I got him three years ago with serious separation anxiety. Through a lot of patience, we've found a system that works. A key part of it is that he sleeps on his own bed on the floor in my bedroom. This seems to be the only way he feels secure through the night.

Four months ago, I started dating a woman (29F). She's been staying over more frequently, which is great, but it's causing friction over Max. She says him being in the room disturbs her sleep, even though he's quiet all night.