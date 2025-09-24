AITA for refusing to make a birthday cake for my daughter's friend?

My daughter has been obsessed with Rapunzel and for her birthday, she asked me to make her a Rapunzel cake with a tower. I took a week off of work and made an amazing cake. My daughter was incredibly happy and it was the talk of her friends circle for a while after as well.

Last week, I was picking up my daughter from school when I ran into one of moms (we'll call her Aly) that was at my daughter's party. I had spoken to her briefly at the party but that was my only interaction with her. She told me her daughter, Kara (4f), loved the cake I made for my daughter and since her birthday is coming in a few days, she has repeatedly insisted on having a similar cake for her birthday.