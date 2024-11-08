'AITA for refusing to make calls to social services on my girlfriend's behalf?' 'She's too anxious.'

"AITA for refusing to make calls to social services on my girlfriend's behalf?"

My (30M) partner (29F) has phone anxiety and executive dysfunction. A lot of the time, I need to be on top of things like bills, coordinating repairs, etc. I've more or less accepted that.

Without revealing where we live, she's been unemployed for nearly two years and has been on social services payments this whole time. I've been (and still am) working full time. She has a fair chunk of savings from when she did work and we currently live with my parents, so there aren't many household expenses at the moment though obviously she doesn't get much income.

Recently, we went on a long vacation, and before doing so I told her that she should notify social services that she would be leaving the country, as they would have to pause her payments until she returns.