'AITA for refusing to make a cookie table for my son's wedding?' 'I am huge jerk.'

I suggest having a conversation with her and your son to talk about this, to come to a place of mutually understanding each other’s perspectives. Maybe there’s something else you can do for her during the wedding that feels more doable for you and helps her feel appreciated and accepted by her soon-to-be husband’s family.

Think carefully about how you want to handle this. This one thing with their wedding could create a lifelong rift in your relationship to her and subsequently your son. If they have kids one day you could lose out on your relationship to your grandchildren. Your DIL wants to be closer to you, wants to involve you. If you trample on that now, during such a pivotal moment, you might lose that offer forever. Think about the bigger picture.