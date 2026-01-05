"AITA for refusing to make my mom return a 'first grandchild' baby blanket?"

My husband and I are in our 30s. He has two preteen children from a previous relationship, and we are currently expecting a baby together. This situation started around Christmas when my gift arrived. My mom gave me a present, and she also bought a baby blanket I didn’t know about that said “first grandchild.”

When my husband saw it, he got upset and said my mom needed to take it back because she already has two grandchildren, his kids. I told him no. I explained that while his children are technically her grandchildren, she has never really had a grandmother-type relationship with them because she rarely sees them.