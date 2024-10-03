'AITA for refusing to marry my GF because I want to marry a man and have biological kids?' UPDATED

I really liked her and wasn’t interested in anyone else so after making sure that there was no misunderstanding about marriage, i agreed and we started dating. i understood that this kind of relationship could get complicated. Hence, I was reluctant to bring her to meet my family, etc. but every time she would insist, assuring everything was fine and that she knew exactly what was at stake.

My family loved her and soon people started asking when’s the wedding - to which G would smugly respond that “i didn’t want to marry her." I laughed along, assuming it was a joke but something started feeling off. I confronted her to make sure we were still on the same page, and she told me to “stop treating me like an f-ing child and constantly checking up on my feelings."