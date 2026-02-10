'AITA for refusing to move states while pregnant and choosing to co-parent instead?'

- I've never lived anywhere else, while he has always traveled and lived in different places -I currently receive free healthcare, WIC, and food assistance here, which are important

- Moving would likely mean instability (hotels) - Short-term housing, and hoping the job works out since all the others have not).

- I want my child to grow up around family. (Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins), which is important to me even if it isn't to him since he's not family-oriented.

Because neither of us are willing to move, we ultimately broke up and decided to co-parent from separate states. I don't feel like I'm wrong for staying where I have stability and support while pregnant, or am I being unreasonable?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Poppypie71 wrote: