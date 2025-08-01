'AITA for refusing to be my mom’s only caretaker?' 'My sister is paid to help.'

I’ve given my sister all the tools she needs to help, but she refuses to learn, and my mom will not go to anyone but me, even when I’m physically unavailable. It makes me wonder what will happen when my own life starts moving forward and I simply cannot be here all the time. So, am I the ahole for trying to step back, set boundaries, and expect my sister to finally do the job she’s being paid for?

LiveKindly01 said:

2 - I know you say your sister games all day but does she have an actual job?

3 - Any idea why your sister won't help your mom or your mom won't ask your sister? Does your mom KNOW sister is getting paid?