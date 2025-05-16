'AITA for refusing to do my neighbour’s shopping after helping her once, even though she could order online?'

NTA. OP, I did this for my elderly neighbors during the initial part of covid before vaccines were available. But a couple things: I offered, they never asked.

I had an N95 mask and they didn't (at the time) so there were valid reasons why they didn't want to go. In our area grocery delivery had also been suspended. They were very grateful.

You neighbor seems like an old hag that doesn't want to pay for Instacart prices. You could try to be nice "Oh, sorry, I'm not heading to the store any time soon!" And just keep walking. But she'll probably just have the same response. You were nice once, now she's taking advantage of you.

raen138 wrote: