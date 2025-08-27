'AITA for refusing to operate on my ex’s wife?' 'She FROZE.'

I’m certain, but let’s just say it brought back every ugly memory. Just like the man I once knew, with the ego, audacity and all, he actually had the audacity to beg me, saying, Please, you’re the best. Save her. As if he hadn’t tossed me aside decades ago. Like he hadn’t gloated back then that he was trading up.

I could have done it, I had the urge to professionally, I knew what needed to be done. But emotionally? I didn’t trust myself. I was angry, shaking even. I told the charge nurse that I was recusing myself and another surgeon had to step in. She got the surgery and she’s fine now but, apparently it took longer to find coverage because I walked away.