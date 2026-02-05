'AITA for refusing to pay anything after my roommate asked me to move out?'

Last year I moved out of the apartment I shared with a roommate and till now she’s asking me to pay for the last two months she claims I was still at the apartment. So I opened up a studio for my work September last year and for the first time I missed giving my part of the rent for October on the day I was supposed to because I spent money prepping my studio.
I discussed this with her and she told me she had paid. I thanked her because I thought she sympathized with me, I didn’t know she was planning to kick me out. During that period I spent a lot of time away from home, I was still setting up my studio and sometimes I finished late so I just spent the night there and start again the next morning.
The first two days I stayed away from home when I got back I met her and her boyfriend, I said nothing because sometimes he randomly stops by and spends hours before leaving which is something I spoke to her about in the past but nothing changed so I let it slide for peace.
The second day I went back home I met him alone in the house, when my roommate returned I spoke to her because it’s one thing for me to return and meet you two and another thing entirely to come back and meet him alone in the house. The only thing she said to me was “why don’t you move out” which she’s claiming now that was a joke and I should’ve known because she was laughing about it.
This happened again when I got back to the apartment at night and met her boyfriend alone in the house and he had things of his there that’s when I knew that maybe yes I should move out. I went back to the studio and spent the night. The next day I went back and picked up few of my things and left.
Since that day, I only went there once or twice a week to get what I needed, Sometimes I didn’t for one full week. I was finally able to save up and get an apartment which I move into on the first week of January and that’s the first time I called and asked that I pay for November and December because I never officially told her I was moving out.
Mind you she never called the whole time I never went to the apartment she only did now because she found out I got my own place and she told me she broke up with her boyfriend.
I’ve told her I can’t pay because she asked me to move out. If she wants I’ll give her half of what my share was for October because she was already planning to kick me out and pay her for everyday I stepped foot in the apartment after that...
...and for the space a few of my things took up in the apartment, things I’m not even taking from there because I got new ones but she’s insisting I pay the full amount. AITA for refusing to pay her?
pottersquash said:
YTA. Judge Judy would rip you apart. You don't pay full rent in October cause you decided, on your own, no convo, your studio was more important than your lease. You don't tell her till literally the day its due, giving her absolutely no notice. She covers you, you don't even mention when you will pay her back.
Later, you don't take her up on her offer to move out, or to talk about it. You just start moving things but not everything, and you start disappearing. Not only did you not tell her you were moving out, you never actually moved out! You still have things there!! Not only is she not required to trash what you leave, SHE CAN'T!
Now we learn not only was BF not moving in, he isn't even BF anymore and you want to be forgiven your lease cause she didn't call you? You were the one who needed to speak!
FireMama420 said:
YTA. IF your STUFF was still there, you were occupying the apartment and you owe the rent.
AngeloPappas said:
YTA - What kind of bs delusion have you convinced yourself of that you don't have to pay? You missed a rent payment entirely which roommate covered, then you just decided to not pay any more rent even though you still had stuff there and still went back from time to time?
BadCatLeroyBrown said:
YTA - You tried your best to vilify your roommate, and honestly part way through I thought I was on your side. But nobody can be dense enough to think just showing up less to the house, while still having your possessions there qualifies as moving out.
RoyallyOakie said:
YTA...if your stuff was there, then you were there. You owe her rent. Setting up a studio is not an excuse for not paying your rent.
Rosie-Disposition said:
YTA. If you did not give her notice and your stuff was still there, you are responsible to pay rent. You should immediately send her a check for everything you owe from October until 30 days AFTER you formally told her IN WRITING of your intention to move out.