'AITA for refusing to pay for my brother’s wedding?' He eloped without telling anyone.'

Given that the elopement was a surprise and we had not been involved in any of the planning, we felt that it was unfair to expect us to cover the costs that were initially tied to a different type of event.

We expressed our feelings to Ethan and explained that, due to our own financial constraints, we would not be able to contribute as generously as we had originally intended. We suggested that he look for alternative ways to cover the expenses.

Ethan was disappointed and upset, arguing that family should support one another, especially during such important life events. He felt that our refusal to help financially was a sign of a lack of support and love.